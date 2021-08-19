x

La Feria family loses home in house fire

6 hours 31 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, August 19 2021 Aug 19, 2021 August 19, 2021 5:00 PM August 19, 2021 in News - Local
By: Cassandra Garcia

A La Feria family was left with nothing after a fire tore through their home Wednesday night.

According to relative Maria Galvan, the fire started around 3 a.m. while the family slept.

Galvan said her nephew got up for a drink of water when he noticed the smoke in his home and alerted the rest of the family, saving them.  Fire officials said the fire started as a result of an electrical issue. 

Now without a home, the family hopes to get the help they need to get back on their feet. 

Watch the video above for the full story.

