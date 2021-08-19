La Feria family loses home in house fire
A La Feria family was left with nothing after a fire tore through their home Wednesday night.
According to relative Maria Galvan, the fire started around 3 a.m. while the family slept.
Galvan said her nephew got up for a drink of water when he noticed the smoke in his home and alerted the rest of the family, saving them. Fire officials said the fire started as a result of an electrical issue.
Now without a home, the family hopes to get the help they need to get back on their feet.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Local organization continues helping Afghanistan veterans adjust to civilian life
-
Local cardiologists discusses shockwave treatment as alternative to open heart surgery
-
UTRGV gearing up for new semester
-
La Feria family loses home in house fire
-
Workforce Solutions host job fairs to fill openings