La Feria family loses home in house fire

A La Feria family was left with nothing after a fire tore through their home Wednesday night.

According to relative Maria Galvan, the fire started around 3 a.m. while the family slept.

Galvan said her nephew got up for a drink of water when he noticed the smoke in his home and alerted the rest of the family, saving them. Fire officials said the fire started as a result of an electrical issue.

Now without a home, the family hopes to get the help they need to get back on their feet.

