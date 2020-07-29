La Feria grandmother, hospitalized with COVID-19, can't return home because of Hurricane Hanna

In the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna, many Rio Grande Valley residents are still contending with COVID-19.

Alejandro Paz of La Feria lives with his grandmother, who suffers from dementia.

After his grandmother was hospitalized, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Paz said his grandmother was ready to return home when Hurricane Hanna struck, knocking down a power line at their house.

As a result, she's stuck at the hospital.

Paz said he's concerned his grandmother will think he abandoned her.

Watch the video for the full story.