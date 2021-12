La Feria ISD to hold free COVID-19 testing for the public

Photo credit: Cropped Jernej Furman / CC BY 2.0 /MGN Online

La Feria ISD will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site next week.

The free testing will be held Monday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at La Feria High School – located at 901 N. Canal Street.

Call 956-877-5434 for more information.