La Grulla family seeks answers after water was shut off when payments were met

4 hours 44 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 September 16, 2020 7:34 AM September 16, 2020 in News - Local
By: Marisol Villarreal

A La Grulla family is wondering why their family member's water service was cut off when payments were being met. 

Nabor Villarreal, 82, of La Grulla is an army veteran who is taken care of by his daughter in law's sister, Anaziz Araiza.

Araiza said the only thing they haven't paid is the brush pick up service, because they assumed the county takes care of that and not the city. 

"Right now the big question is do we belong to La Grulla or to Rio Grande," Araiza said. 

