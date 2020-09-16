La Grulla family seeks answers after water was shut off when payments were met

A La Grulla family is wondering why their family member's water service was cut off when payments were being met.

Nabor Villarreal, 82, of La Grulla is an army veteran who is taken care of by his daughter in law's sister, Anaziz Araiza.

Araiza said the only thing they haven't paid is the brush pick up service, because they assumed the county takes care of that and not the city.

"Right now the big question is do we belong to La Grulla or to Rio Grande," Araiza said.

Watch the video for the full story.