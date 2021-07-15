La Joya Border Patrol agent accused of helping smuggle cocaine at Falfurrias checkpoint pleads not guilty

Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office jail records

A La Joya Border Patrol agent on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of facilitating the smuggling of cocaine across the Falfurrias checkpoint.

Oberlin Cortez Pena Jr., 22, or La Joya was arrested last week after a criminal complaint was filed against him.

READ ALSO: La Joya Border Patrol agent accused of helping smuggle cocaine across Falfurrias checkpoint

Records allege Pena accepted $1,000 on two occasions in exchange for helping a vehicle cross drugs through the checkpoint.

Pena gave instructions on where to hide the drugs, how to distract the K-9, and which lane to drive through, according to the criminal complaint against him.

If convicted, Pena faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, according to the news release.

Pena has a pre-trial hearing set for Friday, Sept. 3, according to court records.