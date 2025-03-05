x

La Joya brush fire 50% contained

Several families in La Joya picked up hoses alongside firefighters from across Hidalgo and Starr counties to battle a 10-acre brush fire in their backyards.

Resident Ricardo Aguilar said he saw the fire coming up to his fence line at around noon Wednesday near Garza Avenue and Mile 9 1/2 Road. 

Aguilar said he lost a truck and a shed full of things belonging to his father-in-law.

“Now that he's gone… I mean, we were trying to hold on to them and save them and pass them on down the line, but it's not gonna [happen] now,” Aguilar said.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service website, the fire is 50% contained as of Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there is currently an elevated risk of wildfires in the Rio Grande Valley.

