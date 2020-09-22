x

La Joya ISD facing internet connection problems

Tuesday, September 22 2020
By: Santiago Caicedo

Students at La Joya Independent School District are dealing with internet connection issues amid the virtual school year. 

Blanca Cantu, a spokesperson for La Joya Independent School District said the problem is due to location and other districts using the Wi-Fi at the same time. 

“All of us school districts had to transition to virtual, but I guess it hit us a little bit more for La Joya ISD, because of the location we are in,” Cantu said.

