La Joya ISD facing internet connection problems
Students at La Joya Independent School District are dealing with internet connection issues amid the virtual school year.
Blanca Cantu, a spokesperson for La Joya Independent School District said the problem is due to location and other districts using the Wi-Fi at the same time.
“All of us school districts had to transition to virtual, but I guess it hit us a little bit more for La Joya ISD, because of the location we are in,” Cantu said.
