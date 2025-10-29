La Joya ISD lowers property tax rate
La Joya residents are paying less in taxes to the local school district.
In September, the district approved a five cent decrease to the property tax rate, bringing the tax rate to about $1 per $100 valuation.
Homeowners in the area will be saving $50 on average.
“Depending on the value of the houses, because that's where the calculation comes from,” La Joya ISD Chief of Business Finance & Administrative Services Mirgitt Crespo said. “It's $50 per year on a $100,000 house.”
The new tax rate is in effect.
More News
News Video
-
Over 329,000 Valley residents will be impacted by SNAP cutoff
-
Brownsville mother mourning son who died from congenital heart defect
-
Former Escobares city councilwoman arrested in connection with bribery investigation
-
La Joya ISD lowers property tax rate
-
Harlingen restaurant provides free meals to federal employees
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's soccer closes the regular season facing Lamar
-
Mission Veterans volleyball takes on Corpus Christi King in the bi-district round
-
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
UTRGV football to face UTSA in 2026