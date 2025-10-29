x

La Joya ISD lowers property tax rate

October 29, 2025

La Joya residents are paying less in taxes to the local school district.

In September, the district approved a five cent decrease to the property tax rate, bringing the tax rate to about $1 per $100 valuation.

Homeowners in the area will be saving $50 on average.

“Depending on the value of the houses, because that's where the calculation comes from,” La Joya ISD Chief of Business Finance & Administrative Services Mirgitt Crespo said. “It's $50 per year on a $100,000 house.”

The new tax rate is in effect.

