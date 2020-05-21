La Joya ISD to add Wi-Fi hotspot mobile units for students living in colonias

LA JOYA — Every day at noon, the La Joya Independent School District sends its school buses to colonias across western Hidalgo County. However, the buses are not to pick up students, but to provide high-speed Wi-Fi connections.

Clemencia Garza, technology director at La Joya ISD, says the district has about 20 buses that regularly serve as Wi-Fi hotspots. Now, with the current pandemic, 20 more will soon be added to its fleet.

A mother in Sullivan City believes the additional hotspots will help her children, who have been doing their homework on paper because her internet access is too slow.

The school district says it will be asking the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement for what it cost to expand the service.

Watch the video above for the full story.