La Joya man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting

Gerardo Chapa. Photo credit: Hidalgo County records

A 30-year-old La Joya man pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly August shooting in McAllen.

Gerardo Chapa is accused in the death of Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, whose body McAllen police found with several gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue on August 1.

According to the criminal complaint against him, Chapa informed officers he shot Sanchez with a handgun he had in his vehicle while the two were arguing.

An August news release from McAllen police stated that Chapa told officers responding to the scene that he shot the victim “in self-defense.”

Chapa is scheduled to appear in court again in December.