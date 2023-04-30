La Joya Standout Pitcher Dedicates Every Win to her Brother
LA JOYA, TEXAS --
La Joya standout sophomore pitcher Arlette Hernandez is leading the Coyotes to a successful season heading into playoffs. She's got 250 strikeouts just this season, she's the catalyst for her team-- but her catalyst is her 27-year-old brother who has Down's syndrome. Watch video above for more:
More News
News Video
-
Peñitas family left without a home after severe storm
-
First week of early voting wraps up in the Valley
-
Concerned patient speaks on conditions at McAllen Medical Center following severe weather
-
Alton police warn residents of storm repair scams
-
Severe weather aftermath: What you need to know about outages, road closures...