x

La Joya Standout Pitcher Dedicates Every Win to her Brother

4 hours 20 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, April 30 2023 Apr 30, 2023 April 30, 2023 10:48 AM April 30, 2023 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

LA JOYA, TEXAS -- 

La Joya standout sophomore pitcher Arlette Hernandez is leading the Coyotes to a successful season heading into playoffs. She's got 250 strikeouts just this season, she's the catalyst for her team-- but her catalyst is her 27-year-old brother who has Down's syndrome. Watch video above for more:

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days