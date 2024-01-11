La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hidalgo investiga un tiroteo mortal en Edinburg
Los investigadores de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hidalgo están investigando un tiroteo mortal en Edinburg que ocurrió durante la noche.
Los diputados con la oficina del sheriff respondieron a una residencia en el bloque 5600 de Wakita Drive, donde encontraron a un Michael Daniel Arévalo, de 23 años, muerto como resultado de varias heridas de bala.
Esta es una noticia en desarrollo, vuelva a este enlace para alguna actualización.
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly overnight shooting in Edinburg
