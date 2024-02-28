La policía de Harlingen investiga un tiroteo mortal en McKelvey Park
La policía de Harlingen están investigando un tiroteo después de recibir informes de disparos en McKelvey Park martes por la noche.
Sargento Larry Moore dijo que los disparos procedían de la caminata Arroyo y Bike Trail alrededor de las 10:30 pm.
Dijo que los agentes que respondieron encontraron a un hombre tendido en el suelo con heridas de bala. La víctima no identificada fue declarada muerta en el lugar.
Moore dijo que la policía tiene una persona de interés en custodia, pero no se han presentado cargos.
Esta es una investigación en proceso
