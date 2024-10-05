x

La policía de Weslaco investiga denuncias de disparos cerca del estadio Bobby Lackey

1 hour 34 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, October 04 2024 Oct 4, 2024 October 04, 2024 10:29 PM October 04, 2024 in Noticias RGV

El Jefe de Policía de Weslaco Joel Rivera, dijo que la seguridad se ha incrementado en el estadio Bobby Lackey después de que hubo informes de disparos en la zona durante un partido de fútbol entre Weslaco East High School y Flour Bluff.

Rivera dijo que están buscando al sospechoso, pero no hay ninguna amenaza para el público.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo, regrese para más actualizaciones.

