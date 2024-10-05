La policía de Weslaco investiga denuncias de disparos cerca del estadio Bobby Lackey
El Jefe de Policía de Weslaco Joel Rivera, dijo que la seguridad se ha incrementado en el estadio Bobby Lackey después de que hubo informes de disparos en la zona durante un partido de fútbol entre Weslaco East High School y Flour Bluff.
Rivera dijo que están buscando al sospechoso, pero no hay ninguna amenaza para el público.
Esta es una historia en desarrollo, regrese para más actualizaciones.
