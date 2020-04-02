La Villa confirms first positive case of coronavirus
The city of La Villa announced on Thursday that a 52-year-old female tested positive for coronavirus – the first case in the city.
According to a city of La Villa news release, the Hidalgo County Health Department is working to determine who the patient may have had contact with.
No other information about the patient was immediately available.
More News
News Video
-
Help available for small business owners amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Maximum of 2 people per vehicle allowed in Weslaco
-
Valley doctor urges people take stronger social distancing efforts
-
CON MI GENTE: Pizza Hut honors special employees
-
Virtual therapy poses challenges for children with special needs