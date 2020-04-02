x

La Villa confirms first positive case of coronavirus

5 hours 38 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 April 02, 2020 11:29 AM April 02, 2020 in News - Local

The city of La Villa announced on Thursday that a 52-year-old female tested positive for coronavirus – the first case in the city.

According to a city of La Villa news release, the Hidalgo County Health Department is working to determine who the patient may have had contact with.

No other information about the patient was immediately available.

