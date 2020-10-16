x

La Villa voters weigh sales tax increase

By: Christian Colón

When voters in La Villa head to the polls, they'll decide whether or not to increase the city's sales tax rate by a half cent.

A proposition on the ballot would increase the local sales tax rate from 1.5 cents to 2 cents.

Most cities in the Rio Grande Valley already collect 2 cents on taxable items.

