La Villa voters weigh sales tax increase
When voters in La Villa head to the polls, they'll decide whether or not to increase the city's sales tax rate by a half cent.
A proposition on the ballot would increase the local sales tax rate from 1.5 cents to 2 cents.
Most cities in the Rio Grande Valley already collect 2 cents on taxable items.
Watch the video for the full story.
