La Villa woman searches for missing therapy dog

For the past two weeks, a La Villa woman has been searching for her missing therapy dog.

Jessica Rodriguez hasn't seen her therapy dog, Mila, since Christmas Eve.

"Right now, I just want my baby back," Rodriguez said.

Mila helps Rodriguez cope with bipolar disorder, epilepsy and schizophrenia.

Rodriguez let Mila out on Christmas Eve. She hasn't seen Mila since.

"My Mila is very friendly. She doesn't bark," Rodriguez said. "She doesn't bite. She will go up to you. Lick you. Jump on your lap. She's a very, very sweet dog."

Mila was last seen near a Stripes convenience store on State Highway 107 in La Villa.

