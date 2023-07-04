x

La Voz del Valle: Coach en liderazgo brinda conferencias de ayuda personal a la comunidad

3 hours 14 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 2:30 PM July 04, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Hervin Antonio Hidalgo, coach y líder certificado en liderazgo, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca de la labor que realiza a favor de las personas, mediante conferencias y eventos sociales a la comunidad. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

