La Voz del Valle: Cookie Co. se prepara para San Valentín

8 hours 10 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, February 13 2024 Feb 13, 2024 February 13, 2024 9:44 AM February 13, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin y Juan Camilo Barragan

Nos visita Vero Rodríguez, de Cookie Co, para enseñarnos a hacer alguno de los postres que estarán ofreciendo para este San Valentín

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

