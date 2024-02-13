La Voz del Valle: Cookie Co. se prepara para San Valentín
Nos visita Vero Rodríguez, de Cookie Co, para enseñarnos a hacer alguno de los postres que estarán ofreciendo para este San Valentín
Vea la entrevista para el informe completo
More News
Sports Video
-
RGV Girls HS Basketball Bi-District Playoff Highlights
-
Weslaco GBB Coach Fino reflects on 500 career win mark ahead of...
-
Brothers face off in high school boys basketball highlights 2/9/24
-
RGV now with 7 spots for State 7-on-7 Football Qualifiers
-
Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley