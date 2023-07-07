x

La Voz del Valle: Directora del programa de Licenciatura en Ciencias de Liderazgo Organizacional comparte su trayectoria en el campo educativo

Friday, July 07 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

La Dra. Emma Miller es la Directora del programa Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership y fue acreedora del reconocimiento prestigioso Marquis ‘Who’s Who in America’ biographical registry.

Hoy en La Voz del Valle, Miller comparte acerca de su historia y su experiencia en este campo educativo. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

