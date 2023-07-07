La Voz del Valle: Directora del programa de Licenciatura en Ciencias de Liderazgo Organizacional comparte su trayectoria en el campo educativo
La Dra. Emma Miller es la Directora del programa Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership y fue acreedora del reconocimiento prestigioso Marquis ‘Who’s Who in America’ biographical registry.
Hoy en La Voz del Valle, Miller comparte acerca de su historia y su experiencia en este campo educativo.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
