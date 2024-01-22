x

La Voz del Valle: Realizan evento competitivo en Brownsville

Monday, January 22 2024
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

En La Voz del Valle, Arthur Marines invita a la comunidad a disfrutar del 'Brownsville Fight Night' este 27 de enero en el Brownsville Event Center. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

