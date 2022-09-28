Lady Rattlers rattle the rest
MISSION, Texas -- Sharyland's volleyball team is on a 26 game win streak, leading District 31-5A, and ready to add on to their 33-3 record.
Click on the video above for more on this year's Lady Rattlers group.
