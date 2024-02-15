x

Lady Warriors preparing for the area round of playoffs

By: Bella Michaels

MCALLEN, TEXAS --

The Nikki Rowe Warriors are preparing to take on Flour Bluff on Friday at 6 p.m. in the area round of playoffs.

They're coming off a 36-30 win over Harlingen South on Tuesday night. Watch video above to see how they're preparing:

