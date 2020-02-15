Lamar looks to sweep HBU

Houston Baptist (3-19, 3-10) vs. Lamar (12-13, 6-8)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar goes for the season sweep over Houston Baptist after winning the previous matchup in Houston. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 11, when the Cardinals outshot Houston Baptist 60 percent to 50 percent and made 12 more foul shots en route to a 10-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Lamar's T.J. Atwood has averaged 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 11.6 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Huskies, Ian DuBose has averaged 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds while Jalon Gates has put up 15.4 points.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 31.4 percent of the 105 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 18 over the last five games. He's also made 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Lamar is 0-11 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 12-2 when it scores at least 66.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cards have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Lamar has 32 assists on 61 field goals (52.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Houston Baptist has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Lamar defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.2 percent of all possessions, which is the 18th-highest rate in the country. Houston Baptist has turned the ball over on 21.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 313th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.