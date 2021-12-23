L&F Distributors offer discount on Uber rides during holiday weekend

L&F Distributors of Harlingen will offer discounted Uber rides for people in Hidalgo and Cameron County during the holiday weekend.

As the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) steps up its patrol for the holiday season, officials say they're keeping an eye out for people speeding and drunk drivers.

In an effort to make the roads safer this holiday weekend, L&F Distributors is offering a voucher for $10 off an Uber ride.

The discount codes are valid from Fri. Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 26.