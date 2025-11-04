Lane closure reported on US 281 in San Manuel due to tractor trailer fire

Photo credit: Texas Department of Transportation

The northbound lane of U.S. 281 is reduced to one lane after a tractor trailer caught fire, the Texas Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The tractor trailer was loaded with broccoli, TxDOT said.

The closure is north of FM 1017/SH 186.

A cause of the fire was not provided.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.