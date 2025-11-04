Lane closure reported on US 281 in San Manuel due to tractor trailer fire
The northbound lane of U.S. 281 is reduced to one lane after a tractor trailer caught fire, the Texas Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The tractor trailer was loaded with broccoli, TxDOT said.
The closure is north of FM 1017/SH 186.
A cause of the fire was not provided.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Vehicle fire in Edinburg causes traffic delays on I-69C
-
Made in the 956: Cyco Therapy providing a space for Valley cyclists
-
Former Brownsville daycare worker pleads guilty in hot car death
-
Records: Former South Padre Island mayor attempted to solicit restaurant employee while...
-
'He helped give life:' Alamo mother grieving child killed in hit-and-run crash