Laredo border groups to hold press conference on migrant surge
In response to a planned Friday event by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and anti-immigrant groups arriving from outside Laredo, local leaders, organizations and residents will host a press conference Thursday morning.
The zoom press conference, set for 10:30 a.m., will include elected officials, clergy on the frontlines, law enforcement officials, physicians, immigration experts, human rights attorneys and civil rights groups according to a news release from the Texas Democratic Party.
The event will be livestreamed here.
