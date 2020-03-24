Laredo confirms 9th patient tests positive for COVID-19

LAREDO – Laredo’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases has grown to nine.

According to the city’s release, the patient had to be hospitalized. Their age, sex and symptoms were not disclosed.

It is considered to be another case of community transmission.

Two cases were travel-related and the rest were from people who were in close contact with the sick.

So far, 112 people have been tested in Laredo, 37 of those tests came back negative. Results are pending for 66.