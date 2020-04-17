Laredo man under suspicion of quadruple murder arrested
Laredo police officers arrested one man under the suspicion of capital murder.
According to a Laredo Police Department news release, Samuel Enrique Lopez, 20, faces charges including capital murder of multiple persons and capital murder of a person under the age of ten.
Laredo officers on Thursday were dispatched to a residence at the 4500 block of Vanessita Court, according to the release.
Officers found a body "in the immediate area" of the residence and requested assistance from the Criminal Investigative Division,” according to the release.
Laredo Police Homicide Investigators then found three bodies at a lot near the residence.
Investigators identified Lopez as “a person of interest” and brought him in for questioning.
The case led investigators to a location near 4700 block of Arias where the body of a fourth member of the family, a two-year-old child, was located.
Lopez was transported to Webb County Jail and was held with no bond.
