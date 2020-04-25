Laredo Medical Center employee dies after contracting the coronavirus

The city of Laredo announced on Saturday that another person had died after contracting the coronavirus – bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 13.

A woman in her 60s died Friday – she was an employee at the Laredo Medical Center, according to Laredo city officials.

According to a statement issued by the Laredo Medical Center:

“The Laredo Medical Center family is tremendously saddened by the passing of one of our associates. This person will be dearly missed by coworkers here in the hospital and by loved ones in their family and community. Throughout their longstanding tenure with the organization, this individual provided skilled, compassionate service to patients in direct patient care. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this wonderful person and we pray for them during this tremendously difficult time.”

As of 12 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 1,945 people have been tested – 1,278 of those tests have resulted negative, 340 have resulted positive, 327 are pending, 93 have recovered, 23 remain hospitalized, and 13 have died.