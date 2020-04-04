x

Laredo reports sixth death related to coronavirus

3 hours 39 minutes 28 seconds ago Saturday, April 04 2020 Apr 4, 2020 April 04, 2020 5:42 PM April 04, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

LAREDO – The City of Laredo announced its sixth death related to the coronavirus on Saturday.

As of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, the city has confirmed 98 positive cases.

Health officials say it tested 444 people, 281 have returned with negative results and 65 are pending.

There have been more than 100 deaths reported in Texas.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days