Laredo reports third coronavirus-related death
The city of Laredo announced on Wednesday that a woman died after contracting the coronavirus — the city's third coronavirus-related death.
The woman, who was in her 80s, had an underlying health condition, according to information released by the city, which believes she contracted the virus through community transmission.
As of 12:00 p.m. -- 336 have been tested; 52 are positive cases; 6 have recovered; and 3 have passed.— City of Laredo (@cityoflaredo) April 1, 2020
For additional information, visit our Coronavirus website:
