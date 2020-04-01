x

Laredo reports third coronavirus-related death

4 hours 17 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 April 01, 2020 11:26 AM April 01, 2020 in News
By: Valerie Gonzalez

The city of Laredo announced on Wednesday that a woman died after contracting the coronavirus — the city's third coronavirus-related death.

The woman, who was in her 80s, had an underlying health condition, according to information released by the city, which believes she contracted the virus through community transmission.

