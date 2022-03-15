Large brush fire in Sullivan City under control, officials say
Firefighters have controlled a large brush fire in Sullivan City Tuesday afternoon.
The city had previously advised drivers to avoid the area between Los Cenizos Drive and Salinas Drive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
