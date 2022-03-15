x

Large brush fire in Sullivan City under control, officials say

Tuesday, March 15 2022
Photo credit: MGN Online

Firefighters have controlled a large brush fire in Sullivan City Tuesday afternoon. 

The city had previously advised drivers to avoid the area between Los Cenizos Drive and Salinas Drive. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

