Last day for early voting in Brownsville runoff election
Tuesday is the last day to vote early in a runoff election in Brownsville.
Tino Villarreal and Susan Ruvalcaba are running for the Commissioner At-Large A seat. Last month, neither candidate was able to get the votes they needed for the position.
The six polling places residents can cast their ballots are listed below.
Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex
Brownsville Public Library
Southmost Public Library
UTRGV-Interdisciplinary Academic Building
New Horizon Medical Center
Good Shepherd Community Church
The polling locations will be open until 8 p.m. Election Day is this Saturday.
