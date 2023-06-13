Last day for early voting in Brownsville runoff election

Tuesday is the last day to vote early in a runoff election in Brownsville.

Tino Villarreal and Susan Ruvalcaba are running for the Commissioner At-Large A seat. Last month, neither candidate was able to get the votes they needed for the position.

The six polling places residents can cast their ballots are listed below.

Cameron County Courthouse Judicial Complex

Brownsville Public Library

Southmost Public Library

UTRGV-Interdisciplinary Academic Building

New Horizon Medical Center

Good Shepherd Community Church

The polling locations will be open until 8 p.m. Election Day is this Saturday.