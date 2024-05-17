Last day to donate to KRGV Cares Closet campaign

Channel 5 News is seeking to collect a total of $10,000 in monetary donations as part of the first week of the KRGV Cares Closet campaign.

As part of the campaign, KRGV is using the donations to purchase new toys for the KRGV Cares closet, which will be given to children staying at the South Texas Health System Children's Hospital in Edinburg.

As of Thursday afternoon, the KRGV Cares Closet campaign has collected over $8,917.

Click here to donate.

