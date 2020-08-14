Law enforcement agencies respond to home in Peñitas after reports of barricaded person

According to authorities a person remains barricaded in a home in Peñitas.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to an incident in the area of Military and FM 1427.

Peñitas Fire Department and police have closed off the area.

They redirected traffic and are telling drivers to turn around.

Few details have been released, but it started around 2 p.m. shortly after that the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office sent out a tweet stating they were assisting Peñitas police with a "barricaded subject" in the area.

Residents living in this area have been told to stay in their homes until the scene has cleared.

The Peñitas police chief is expected to give an update soon.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.