Law enforcement gather at McAllen hospital to pay final respects to officers killed in the line of duty

Dozens of law enforcement officers across the Rio Grande Valley came together Saturday to pay their final respects to two officers who were shot and killed in south McAllen.

Officer Edelmiro Garza Jr. and Officer Ismael Chavez died in the line of duty Saturday.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies, along with the McAllen Fire Department, gathered outside of the McAllen Medical Hospital on Saturday to pay their respects.

The bodies of the officers were taken out of the emergency room and transferred into a black SUV.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles then escorted the SUV to a funeral home.

No official announcement has been made yet on funeral arrangements for the officers.