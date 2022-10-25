Law enforcement presence seen north of Harlingen
Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office were spotted Tuesday at a home north of Harlingen.
EMS crews were also spotted at the residence located along Goodwin Road and south of Tovar Road at around noon.
A crew with Channel 5 News also spotted authorities searching the area with a drone.
Authorities have yet to provide details on the investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
