Law enforcement presence seen north of Harlingen

Tuesday, October 25 2022

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office were spotted Tuesday at a home north of Harlingen.

EMS crews were also spotted at the residence located along Goodwin Road and south of Tovar Road at around noon.

A crew with Channel 5 News also spotted authorities searching the area with a drone.

Authorities have yet to provide details on the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

