Lawsuit to protect bird nicknamed feathered mouse
By JANET McCONNAUGHEY
Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Environmentalists have sued the Trump administration for failing to follow through on a proposal to protect an elusive marsh bird called the eastern black rail and nicknamed the “feathered mouse.” A lawsuit filed Thursday says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the bird as threatened in 2018, but never made the rule final. The Center for Biological Diversity and a coalition called Healthy Gulf say the birds are "on the brink of extinction." They say that's largely because of loss of wetlands where it lives.
