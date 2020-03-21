Lawsuit to protect bird nicknamed feathered mouse

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Environmentalists have sued the Trump administration for failing to follow through on a proposal to protect an elusive marsh bird called the eastern black rail and nicknamed the “feathered mouse.” A lawsuit filed Thursday says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the bird as threatened in 2018, but never made the rule final. The Center for Biological Diversity and a coalition called Healthy Gulf say the birds are "on the brink of extinction." They say that's largely because of loss of wetlands where it lives.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.