Lawyer: Durst found body of slain friend, 'panicked' and ran

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Robert Durst's defense lawyer said Tuesday that the real estate heir found the body of the friend he is charged with killing. The admission, made publicly for the first time, was the first glimpse of the planned defense for Durst, who is on trial for the 2000 killing of his best friend Susan Berman in her Beverly Hills home. Durst's attorney Dick DeGuerin told jurors during his opening statement that Durst did not kill Berman and does not know who did. DeGuerin said when Durst found her shot to death he panicked and ran, adding running away is something the New York millionaire has done all his life.

