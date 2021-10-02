Lawyers: ICE arrests trans migrant woman month after release

By NOMAAN MERCHANT

Associated Press

Lawyers for a transgender woman from El Salvador who won her release from immigration detention say she has been arrested and taken back to the same New Mexico facility because the U.S. government is appealing a judge's decision. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement re-arrested the woman Monday during what her lawyers expected would be a routine check-in. One of her lawyers says Joselin suffers from seizures as well as symptoms of a traumatic brain injury and had been released from the hospital days before the check-in. Her lawyer says Joselin's detention is unnecessary because she had a place to stay and was not a flight risk. ICE did not respond to requests for comment Thursday and Friday.

