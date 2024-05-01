Leader of human smuggling organization in the Valley among those sentenced to federal prison

Six members, including the leader, of the human smuggling organization known as "Cobra," were sentenced to prison for conspiracy to smuggle migrants, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Further evidence revealed the organization was also responsible for a smuggling fatality, as well as an alleged sexual assault of another individual, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

The members were identified in a Wednesday news release as Saul Torres-Martinez aka "Cobra," 42, Houston; Ernesto Mata Pioquinto, 32, Mexico; Marcelino Navarro Sanchez, 31, Mexico; Robert Hernandez, 26, Fresno; Noemi Silva, 39, Wimauma, Florida; and Luis Esteban Martinez, 41, Alamo. They all pleaded guilty on July 6, 2021.

Hamdani said Torres-Martinez was identified as the leader of the smuggling operation and was given nine years in federal prison.

The arrests were the result of a two-year investigation into human smuggling in the Rio Grande Valley, and law enforcement were able to identify and apprehend the six members of Cobra, the release stated.

Cobra was responsible for more smuggling than 100 migrants from the Mexican border to Houston between 2018 and 2019, Hamdami stated in the release.

“Human smuggling organizations simply don’t care,” Hamdani stated in the release. “They do not see the migrants they transport as human beings but rather as currency. As a result, when you put yourselves in these criminals’ hands, you risk exposing yourself to extreme danger or even death.”

Pioquinto and Sanchez received four years in prison, Hernandez received three years and Silva and Martinez received seven years.

Hernandez, Silva, and Martinez will serve three years of supervised release following their prison sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Since Torres-Martinez, Pioquinto and Sanchez are not U.S. citizens, they will also face removal proceedings following their sentences.