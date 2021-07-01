Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship Details Announced by UTRGV and Hill Family

EDINBURG - The legacy of late UTRGV men's basketball coach Lew Hill will live in perpetuity on the UTRGV campus as the school and Hill family announced details of the Lew Hill Memorial Scholarship.

The Hill family directed 100% of the donations to the Lew Hill Memorial fund, created shortly after his passing to create a scholarship fund in his honor. Based on over $30,000 worth of gifts there was more than enough for the scholarship to reach endowed status, meaning the scholarship will be given every year in perpetuity.

Hill's widow Renee Hill said in a statement.

"I want to thank everyone who has given and will give in the future,” Renee Hill said. “This is more than just a one-time thing. There will be different students in need every year and this is a way to help them. Lew and I were always very big into education and that is why we wanted this scholarship to be open to all people, regardless of socio-economic background. I pray it will continue to grow and increase because philanthropy is who we are. We’ve always given a lot. Lew was more than a coach. He was an incredible human being and the man he was will continue to live on through this scholarship. This scholarship is a way of planting seeds that will continue to grow.”