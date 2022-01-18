List: COVID-19 testing sites in the Rio Grande Valley, week of Jan. 16

As COVID-19 cases increase across the Valley, cities and organizations are announcing pop-up COVID-19 testing locations.

This list below will be updated periodically:

Cameron County

Brownsville

• What: Drive-thru PCR and Rapid Testing. Online registration required.

What: Drive-thru PCR and Rapid Testing. Online registration required. • When: Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then Thursday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 9 or until supplies last

When: Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then Thursday, Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 9 or until supplies last • Where: Brownsville Sports Park, located at 1000 Sports Park Blvd.

Hidalgo County

Edinburg