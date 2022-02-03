LIST: Schools delaying classes on Friday due to weather

Rio Grande Valley school districts are announcing the delay of classes on Friday due to expected cold weather.

A cold front is expected to drop temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley on Thursday and Friday.

CAMERON COUNTY

Santa Rosa ISD:

Due to inclement weather expected on Friday, Feb. 4, Santa Rosa ISD will have a delayed start to the day.

Class will start on all campuses at 10 a.m. The bus route pickup time will start at 8:45 a.m. and breakfast service will be suspended on Friday.

HIDALGO COUNTY

MISSION CISD:

Due to the anticipated cold weather, all Mission CISD schools and offices will be closed Friday, Feb. 4.

La Joya ISD:

Due to inclement weather conditions and in consideration for the safety of our students, staff and community, La Joya ISD will have a delayed start on Friday, February 4, 2022. Parents can drop-off students at the time they usually do. All staff will report at their regular time.

STARR COUNTY

Rio Grande City ISD:

Rio Grande City CISD is delaying classes on Friday, Feb. 4, due to cold weather. Students will also be allowed to wear warmups Thursday and Friday.

Classes will begin at the following times.

• Elementary schools will start at 8:30 a.m.

Elementary schools will start at 8:30 a.m. • Buses for elementary schools will start at 7:30 a.m.

Buses for elementary schools will start at 7:30 a.m. • Middle schools will start at 9 a.m.

Middle schools will start at 9 a.m. • Buses for middle schools will start at 8 a.m.

Buses for middle schools will start at 8 a.m. • High schools will start at 9:45 a.m.

High schools will start at 9:45 a.m. • Buses will start at 8:45 a.m.

MAGNET/CHARTER SCHOOLS

Vanguard Academy:

Due to inclement weather, all schools and offices at Vanguard Academy will be closed on Friday, Feb. 4. Classes will resume on Monday, Feb. 7.