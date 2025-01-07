x

LISTA: Apertura de centros de calentamiento en todo el Valle

LISTA: Apertura de centros de calentamiento en todo el Valle
4 hours 29 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, January 07 2025 Jan 7, 2025 January 07, 2025 10:17 AM January 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Con la bajada de temperaturas de esta semana, Noticias RGV le ofrece una lista de centros de calentamiento. 

Esta lista se actualizará a medida que se anuncien más centros de calentamiento.

CONDADO CAMERON

Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes of the RGV

-Ubicado en 514 S E St. en Harlingen

-Traiga una manta y cualquier otro medicamento que pueda necesitar

-Llame al 956-423-1014

CONDADO STARR

Rio Grande City

Edificio de Seguridad Pública de Rio Grande City

- Ubicado en 650 N. FM 755

- Abierto del martes 7 al viernes 10 de enero de 7 p.m. a 7 a.m.

- No se permiten mascotas

- Debe traer productos de higiene, medicamentos y toallas y almohadas

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days