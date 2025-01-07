LISTA: Apertura de centros de calentamiento en todo el Valle
Con la bajada de temperaturas de esta semana, Noticias RGV le ofrece una lista de centros de calentamiento.
Esta lista se actualizará a medida que se anuncien más centros de calentamiento.
CONDADO CAMERON
Harlingen
Loaves and Fishes of the RGV
-Ubicado en 514 S E St. en Harlingen
-Traiga una manta y cualquier otro medicamento que pueda necesitar
-Llame al 956-423-1014
CONDADO STARR
Rio Grande City
Edificio de Seguridad Pública de Rio Grande City
- Ubicado en 650 N. FM 755
- Abierto del martes 7 al viernes 10 de enero de 7 p.m. a 7 a.m.
- No se permiten mascotas
- Debe traer productos de higiene, medicamentos y toallas y almohadas
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Valley native aerospace engineer working on moon mission
-
La Feria ISD restructuring grade levels to save money
-
Rio Grande City leaders respond to term limit lawsuit
-
FAA to hold first meeting in Brownsville to discuss SpaceX future launch...
-
Valley-wide fitness challenge to help promote healthy lifestyle
Sports Video
-
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated...
-
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Vaqueros defense shines in big win over Dallas Christian
-
UTRGV's Cliff Davis named Southland Conference Player of the Week