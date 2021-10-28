Loaves and Fishes Provides Shelter during Hot Weather

HARLINGEN – The Loaves and Fishes Shelter in Harlingen is giving people a place to stay in order to keep cool during a time of record heat.

The facility operates year-round but makes arrangements to add guests during inclement weather.

On Tuesday, the center kept the dining hall open for anyone needing to cool off.

The executive director urges those who know of people needing a place to stay to direct them to the center.

Loaves and Fishes is located at 514 south E Street in Harlingen.

Brownsville

- Ozanam Center

656 North Minnesota Ave.

Shelter accepting donations. Phone number: 956-831-6331.

McAllen

Salvation Army

Pecan and 23rd Street

ID required. Phone number: 956-682-1468