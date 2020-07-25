Local association hoping to address diabetes issues

Doctors say many of the COVID-19 fatalities in the Rio Grande Valley have been people with underlying conditions - diabetes in particular.

Every five years the U.S Department of Agriculture and Health and Human Services sets new dietary guidelines. But 2020 is unique, with COVID-19 the Rio Grande Valley Diabetes Association is asking the federal government to consider the Valley’s issues now more than ever.

