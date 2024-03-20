Local attorney explains what SB4 could mean for migrants in the Valley

Senate Bill 4 has been put on hold yet again in an overnight ruling from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

SB4 would make crossing the border illegally a state crime. It would also give authority to local and state police officers to arrest someone believed to be in the country illegally.

Immigration attorney Susan Silva speaks with Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez to give further insight into the controversial immigration law and what rights immigrants have under SB4.