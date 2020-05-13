Local attorney in state task force discusses multi-phase plan to reopen economy

This Friday, the Texas economy will enter the first phase of the governor’s plan to open the state, which includes all retail stores, mall, movie theaters, restaurants and museums. Business owners get the option to open if they want to, but there are still rules in place people must follow.

Establishments that are allowed to reopen can only operate at no more than at 25% capacity.

Not all businesses got the green light to reopen this Friday. Bars, barbershops, salons and gyms are among those businesses that will remain closed.

This multi-phase state program to reopen the economy has some Rio Grande Valley input. David Oliveira, a local attorney, is one of the 39 people chosen by Gov. Greg Abbott to be part of a strike force tasked at looking at ways to reopen the economy safety.

